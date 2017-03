Texas nurse Nina Pham is shown in this still image taken from video in her isolation room at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Texas Health Resources

WASHINGTON A Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola is now free of the virus, U.S. health officials said on Friday.

Nina Pham, who contracted the disease while treating a man who later died of Ebola in a Dallas hospital, had been undergoing treatment at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, since Oct. 16.

The NIH scheduled a Friday news conference to discuss Pham's discharge.

