CHICAGO U.S. health officials said on Friday that after conversations with 100 people who might have been exposed to the Ebola patient in Texas, about 50 are now being observed daily for symptoms of the deadly virus.

Of the 50, about 10 are considered at high risk, while the rest are considered at low risk, Dr David Lakey, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said in a news conference.

Dr. Beth Bell, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said putting people in observation does not imply the CDC has a "high level of concern" about most of these people.

