The healthcare worker at a Dallas hospital who has become the first person to contract Ebola in the United States was wearing protective gear when treating the original patient who died of the disease, a Texas hospital official said on Sunday.

Officials did not name the patient or other details of the person, other than to say the healthcare worker is in stable condition.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital is still confident that the precautions that are in place will protect workers when interacting with patients at the hospital, said Dr Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer at Texas Presybyterian.

"We are confident that the precautions we have now are protecting healthcare workers," he said at a press conference.

Varga said the infected healthcare worker was wearing protective clothing when attending to the original infected patient, Thomas Eric Duncan.

Duncan, a Liberian who contracted the disease while on a visit to the United States, died in the Texas hospital on Wednesday.

CNN said the healthcare worker is a female nurse.

