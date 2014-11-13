WASHINGTON Eighty U.S. troops sent to help fight the Ebola outbreak in Liberia returned to the United States on Thursday and began a 21-day period of monitored isolation, the Pentagon said.

None of the troops showed symptoms of the deadly disease, a Pentagon statement said.

The men and women landed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia and were taken to a specially prepared monitoring area, where they will be screened twice a day.

Access to the area is restricted to medical and support personnel, but the troops will be able to contact family and friends by telephone and through social media.

The United States has more than 2,000 troops in Liberia as part of the U.S. Ebola response mission. They were assigned to build up to 17 Ebola treatment units and provide mobile testing labs.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by David Storey and Sandra Maler)