French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
DALLAS The latest Texas health worker infected with Ebola is Amber Vinson, a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, one of her relatives said on Wednesday.
A check of public records by Reuters showed that Vinson lived at the apartment complex identified as the home of the latest patient. Public records indicate that she is 29 years old.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.