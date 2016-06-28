Roche wants to expand diabetes business, not sell it
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
LONDON The World Health Organization (WHO) has named a public health expert with experience of Middle East trouble spots to head a health emergencies unit set up after the UN agency was severely criticized for its response to West Africa's Ebola outbreak.
Peter Salama, an Australian epidemiologist who is currently UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, will take up his post next month, the WHO said in a statement.
The health emergencies program was set up after the WHO was accused of "egregious failure" in its handling of the Ebola crisis, in which more than 11,000 people died as the viral disease spread through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
The new unit is designed to provide rapid support for any country or community facing a health emergency arising from disease, natural or man-made disasters or conflict, the WHO said.
A specialist health panel last year said the Ebola epidemic had caused "immense human suffering, fear and chaos" which went "largely unchecked" by the WHO's leadership.
SAN FRANCISCO The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
JOHANNESBURG At least 94 psychiatric patients died of negligence in South Africa last year after they were moved from a licensed home to unregistered facilities, the health ombudsman said on Wednesday, sparking public outrage.