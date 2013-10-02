By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Long Island publicist Brian Erni
works for a company that would extend health insurance to his
wife if he would pay for it. The problem: It costs $900 per
month to add her to his plan.
Families across the United States are facing similar
situations as many companies plan to trim, eliminate or charge
extra for benefits for employees' spouses in 2014, when key
parts of healthcare reform take effect.
Previously, a family might have bundled its health insurance
under one adult's plan to save money. That is because individual
insurance rates on the open market tend to be high and paying
the single rate at two different companies may add up to more
than the family rate offered by most employers.
Now they will have to figure out the new math on how best to
cover family members. It will often add up to sending spouses in
different directions for coverage and sometimes to different
doctors.
For slightly less than $400 a month, Enri's wife, Lauren
Barresi, 26, can now sign up for a bronze-level plan with a
$3,300 deductible, according to estimates on ValuePenguin.com.
And a quote from private insurance marketplace
eHealthinsurance.com shows a comparable offering on the open
market would cost more than $600, still less expensive than the
employer surcharge.
"The more difficult thing would be to keep track of who can
go in for what - if somebody has strep throat, who can
affordably go to the doctor and who can't?" says Erni, 28, of
St. James, New York.
About 33 percent of companies will add a surcharge for
spousal coverage in 2014, according to a report from Towers
Watson and the National Business Group on Health. About 5
percent are unlikely to provide any subsidy at all to cover
spouses.
Some 18 percent of companies, like United Parcel Service Inc
, will only cover spouses who cannot get their own
workplace plans. Others are no longer providing benefits to
spouses at all, a move that Kroger Co just made for a
selection of union workers in Indiana.
Before jumping into one big family plan, families should do
some comparison shopping. Here are some scenarios:
TWO WORKPLACE PLANS
For two working spouses, being on different plans might not
be that jarring if the offerings are fairly equal.
Financial planner Bryan Bly, 47, has done the math for the
past 11 years to see what arrangement is best for him and his
wife, 48 - and whose plan is better for their 9-year-old
daughter. Except for a brief time when his wife was between
jobs, they have gone their own ways on medical coverage, but to
join one or the other's dental and vision plans.
They did this even before Bly's employer in Atlanta began
two years ago to put a surcharge on medical benefits for spouses
who are employed.
"The difference annually was in the hundreds of dollars
range," Bly says.
If your employer makes this move to curtail family plans, be
prepared to show documentation that your spouse is not otherwise
covered and that you are legally married. After initiating a
spousal carve-out, Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, is
requiring employees to produce copies of their marriage licenses
and sign an affidavit in order to get spousal coverage.
ONE WORKER COVERED
For companies that are adding hefty surcharges or not
covering spouses at all, the uncovered spouse will have options
on the open market or on the new public health insurance
exchanges that opened on Tuesday.
A catch in the Affordable Care Act will disqualify these
spouses from subsidies because one member of their household has
a workplace plan. "They are referring to it as the family
glitch," says Bob Hurley, a senior vice president at eHealth,
which runs eHealthinsurance.com. "I suspect policymakers will
take a look at this and remove this issue."
In the meantime, uncovered spouses can still get plans, just
at full price.
"We think that spouses are going to have good options for
care through exchanges or through private insurance," says
Brigid Kelly, a spokeswoman for the United Food & Commercial
Workers International Union's Local 75, which represents
Kroger's workers in Indiana. While the government might not
provide any subsidies, she says the union has some funds to help
defray the costs.
In Indianapolis, the unsubsidized bronze-level plans cost
$250 to $300 a month, with deductibles that start at $4,300,
according to insurance broker Nefouse & Associates, which is
authorized to sell policies on the state's public exchange.
SCANTY COVERAGE
If you are not happy with your workplace options, you can go
out into the market and shop around, just without subsidies.
While dependents are still covered under workplace plans up to
age 26, families may consider getting them their own coverage,
particularly if they are healthy young adults.
Maura Carley, chief executive officer of insurance
consultancy Healthcare Navigation LLC, suggests comparing
workplace plans with public and private offerings.
"The world is really changing on Jan. 1," she says. "You
have to know what your options are."