A nine-year, 18,000-patient study of Merck & Co's $4 billion Zetia and Vytorin cholesterol franchise is likely to show some benefit but keep open the question of whether it can significantly reduce heart attacks, strokes and death.

The Improve-It trial is aimed at determining whether Zetia - which is also combined with Merck's now generic statin Zocor (simvastatin) to make Vytorin - does more than reduce "bad" LDL cholesterol in the bloodstream, the basis for which it was approved.

Statins have been proven to reduce heart attacks and deaths. Zetia, which lowers LDL in a different way, has been used for a dozen years without any such assurances.

Results comparing Vytorin with Zocor alone will be released at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago next week.

"If it's positive, I'm eager to have another drug I can feel confident is helping people," said Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a prominent cardiologist at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

"Now, I generally don't use it except as a last resort," Krumholz said. "This drug lowers your cholesterol quite effectively, but we're not sure yet whether it actually improves your health."

Merck this week signaled that it had avoided the worst possible outcome, saying in a regulatory filing it will not have to write down the value of Zetia and Vytorin, which could have been necessary if Zetia harmed patients or provided no benefit.

Many drug industry analysts expect Vytorin will show some patient benefit, if not a significant one. Combined sales of Zetia and Vytorin have fallen since 2008 as smaller studies raised concerns about safety and effectiveness.

If Improve-It results are favorable, that sales decline "will certainly stabilize and potentially improve," said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover. Zetia and Vytorin have two more years of U.S. patent life.

The study was designed to continue until about 5,200 patients had experienced cardiac-related death, a non-fatal heart attack or stroke or the need for an artery clearing procedure. Due to Zocor's effectiveness, patients already had LDL levels at the recommended target of 70 or below before adding Zetia.

Dr. Steve Nissen, chief of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, has long criticized that aspect of Improve-It's design.

"It's studying the drug in a way that nobody uses it clinically," Nissen said. "We use it when we can't get them to treatment goal, to try to get them there."

