Andy Acker, the portfolio manager of the Janus Global Life Sciences Fund since 2007, says the healthcare merger craze of the past year has been driven by medical innovations and corporate cost savings and is not likely to abate soon.

The fund, which had $2.3 billion under management as of July 31, has gained 24 percent so far this year compared with a 13 percent increase in the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index as well as in the Nasdaq composite index.

Below are a few of his comments on the mergers and acquisitions landscape, from a recent interview with Reuters.

Q: There's been a big run up in biotech this year and many mergers and acquisitions. Recently, Germany's Roche agreed to buy Intermune and Merck is buying Idenix. Given this run-up and so much activity, could there be more deals ahead?

A: Companies that have potentially innovative products are still of interest to pharma and biotech companies. There are other ones that haven't been bought yet, but there is speculation that there may be buyers that are interested. You have a company like Puma, they own global rights to a drug called neratinib for breast cancer. ... That stock almost quadrupled in a day because they own the global rights to this, and it is potentially going to be an attractive acquisition candidate for a major pharmaceutical company.

Q: Is there a real risk to biotech stocks that the government, reeling from the $84,000 price tag of the hepatitis c drug Sovaldi, will try to control drug prices?

A: These concerns about pricing are something that has come up historically, and every time Congress has a debate: "Should we try to control drug prices?" At least in the U.S., the government has always come out on the side of free markets. ... We don't see at least in the near term any real changes in terms of how we price drugs.

Q: Are there other areas besides biotech where we might see tie-ups ahead?

A: We have five major (medical device) players potentially going to four and then discussions where Smith & Nephew has been rumored to be another takeout candidate. If that happens, we could have four go to three. I think we could see more consolidation in medtech.

Q: You are an investor in Valeant, which is pursuing Botox maker Allergan. Are you surprised by how the battle has played out?

A: It's been very interesting to watch, but now Valeant and Pershing have gotten enough shareholder votes (to call a special meeting) and it will ultimately be up to the Allergan shareholders to decide whether they want to remain independent, or whether they want to be part of Valeant. ...

My view is, if they can get the deal done, I think it would be highly value accretive for Valeant, and for Allergan. And if they don't get the deal done, I think Valeant has many alternatives they could do that would do also create significant value for shareholders.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Andrew Hay)