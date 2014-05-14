Years of intense exercise tied to dip in male libido
(Reuters Health) - - Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don’t work out so hard, a recent study suggests.
AMSTERDAM A man returning to the Netherlands from Saudi Arabia has been admitted to hospital with the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, a Dutch health official said.
The man was admitted to a hospital in The Hague, a spokesman for the National Institute for Public Health said on Wednesday. He is the first Dutch person known to be affected.
The virus, which causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal pneumonia, has been reported in more than 500 patients in Saudi Arabia alone and has spread to neighboring countries and in a few cases, to Europe, Asia and the United States.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)
(Reuters Health) - - Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don’t work out so hard, a recent study suggests.
WASHINGTON Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Medtronic Plc's non-invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system proved as safe as traditional surgery in intermediate-risk patients in a two-year study presented on Friday, paving the way for its use in a wider patient population.