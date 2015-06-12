SEOUL A 72-year-old person in South Korea has died of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the 11th person to die of an outbreak in the country that began last month, an official said on Friday.

The woman had contracted the virus at a hospital south of the capital, Seoul, that was at the center of the outbreak that has infected 126 people.

