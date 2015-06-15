A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) uses her mobile phone in central Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's health ministry reported four new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) on Tuesday, bringing the total to 154 in an outbreak that is the largest outside Saudi Arabia.

The ministry also said three patients infected with the MERS virus had died, taking the death toll to 19 in an outbreak that began in May.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)