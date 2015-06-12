SEOUL South Korea's health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), bringing the total to 138, and said a 14th person has died in the outbreak.

The 12 new cases, including an ambulance driver who transported a previous patient, follow just four more reported on the previous day, which had raised hopes that the outbreak might be slowing, although officials and experts predicted there would be more new cases.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)