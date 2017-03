A tourist wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) asks a sales assistant for directions as they tour Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's health ministry reported five new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) on Monday, taking the total to 150 in an outbreak that is the largest outside Saudi Arabia.

The ministry also said a patient infected with the MERS virus had died, the 16th fatality in an outbreak that began in May.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)