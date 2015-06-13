China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
SEOUL A World Health Organization (WHO) team of experts said on Saturday South Korea's outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is "large and complex" and more cases should be anticipated.
The WHO has conducted a joint review with South Korean officials and experts of the country's response to the MERS outbreak which has infected 138 people and killed 14 of them since the first case was diagnosed on May 20.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.