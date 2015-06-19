BANGKOK Thailand's first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was treated at the Bumrungrad Hospital in the capital, a hospital doctor said on Friday.

"The patient came to us tired, coughing ... there was no fever," the doctor told a televised news conference. "So we X-rayed his chest ... we found that he could have two things, a heart condition or the MERS virus."

Thailand confirmed its first case of MERS on Thursday, a 75-year-old businessman from Oman, just as an outbreak in South Korea that began last month and has infected 166 people, and killed 24 of them, appeared to be leveling off.

The patient was later moved to an infectious diseases facility in Bangkok and is in quarantine, the health ministry said.

