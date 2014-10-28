Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
WASHINGTON The University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore said on Monday it had admitted a potential Ebola patient for further assessment.
The facility said in a tweet the patient was transferred there at the direction of Maryland's Department of Health and was "appropriately isolated and receiving further assessment and care."
It gave no further details about the case.
JAKARTA Indonesia's parliament has proposed a draft law that could lead to a sharp increase in tobacco output in a country that is already a top producer with one of the heaviest rates of smoking in the world.
LONDON AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class.