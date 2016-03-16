A man places his bottles to be filled with water dripping from a spring next to a highway along the Avila mountain in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An employee at a boat station drills a hole in the frozen surface of the Yenisei River to draw fresh water for cooking and drinking, outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People fetch water in containers in canoes at a water selling point in the Makoko fishing community on the Lagos Lagoon, Nigeria February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A civil defence worker pours water from a water truck into a container near a dry lake in Presidente Figueiredo, in Amazonas state, Brazil March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A resident living in a flooded area refills plastic containers with drinking water on an improvised 'banca' (small boat) in Artex compound, Malabon city, north of Manila, Philippines March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Water pipes run the length of the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia's southern city of Johor Bahru (R), transporting up to 250 million gallons (946 million litres) of water or approximately 60 percent of Singapore's water needs each day, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Palestinian man pulls his donkey loaded with empty bottles and a jerrycan, as he makes his way to fill them with drinking water, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 1, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Visitors scoop water using traditional ladles at a natural spring water spot known as the 'divine water' at Daikyoji Temple, also called Shibamata Taishakuten, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A girl collects drinking water at Dala river outside Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A migrant worker carries water for drinking and cooking from a public tap at a migrant workers' village in Beijing, China February 24, 2016. Residents use the tap water for drinking and washing. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

LONDON Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, do not have access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death.

Dirty water and poor sanitation can cause severe diarrheal diseases in children, killing 900 under-fives a day across the world, according to United Nations estimates - or one child every two minutes.

Among newborn babies, the World Health Organization says infections caused by a lack of safe water and an unclean environment cause one death every minute somewhere in the world.

The U.N. says access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation services is vital to human health. It is also important for other reasons - ranging from easily identifiable and quantifiable benefits such as cost and time savings, to more intangible factors like convenience, well-being, dignity, privacy and safety.

The WHO estimates that every $1 invested in improving water supply and sanitation services yields gains of $4 to $12, depending on the type of intervention.

This year's United Nations World Water Day, marked on March 22, is focused on water and jobs and designed to highlight how water can create paid and decent work and contribute to a greener economy and sustainable development.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Ralph Boulton)