Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
American Airlines Group Inc has expanded its refunds for pregnant customers visiting areas impacted by the Zika virus to include Puerto Rico, Martinique and nine countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean, a spokesman said Wednesday.
American, the world's largest airline, on Tuesday said it was giving refunds to pregnant travelers to five cities in Central America. The World Health Organization has warned that mosquito-borne Zika is likely to spread to most of the Americas, prompting concern by travelers and refund announcements by airlines such as United Continental Holdings Inc and Latam Airlines Group SA.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.