A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES A teenage girl in Los Angeles County who had traveled to El Salvador in late November tested positive for the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus but has since recovered, public health officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday that it is conducting surveillance to identify any infected travelers returning to the county. U.S. officials have said that a Virginia resident and an Arkansas resident who had each traveled outside the United States also tested positive for the virus.

