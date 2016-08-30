The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had added Singapore to its interim travel guidance list, following reports of Zika infections in the country.

The number of confirmed cases of Zika virus in Singapore rose to 82 on Tuesday, with some of the latest infections detected beyond the area of the initial outbreak.

The CDC recommended that travelers to Singapore protect themselves from mosquito bites and warned that sexual transmission of Zika virus is also possible, according to a statement on its website.

