A county vector control team cross a road as they hand-spray a neighborhood for adult Aedes mosquitoes after a travel-related case of Zika was confirmed in this area of San Diego, California, U.S. September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON Leaders in the U.S. Congress on Monday were making progress toward temporarily funding the government in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and providing money to battle an outbreak of the Zika virus, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Making his remarks shortly before he was set to travel to the White House to discuss these long-deadlocked issues with President Barack Obama and other congressional leaders, McConnell said "a lot of important progress" had been made.

He did not provide further details, other than to say that he expected to advance the legislation in the Senate this week.

