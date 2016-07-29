WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has been briefed on the reported cases of Zika transmission through mosquito bites in Florida and has directed his team to ensure the state has the support it needs to fight the virus, which is tied to a rare but serious birth defect.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz credited Florida Governor Rick Scott with having prepared for the development for some time. He reiterated White House criticism of Congress for leaving for its summer break without approving funding to help fight the virus.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu)