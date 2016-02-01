The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito are seen inside a laboratory in the Ministry of Health in San Jose, Costa Rica January 27, 2016. The Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday the first case of the Zika virus in the country, according to local media. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the state's health department would offer free advanced tests for individuals with symptoms of Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that is spreading rapidly.

The tests would also include screening and confirmatory tests for antibodies against Zika and other related viruses, according to a statement released by the Governor's office.

Nine people in the state have tested positive for Zika and they have recently returned from countries where a travel alert related to the virus has been issued, the statement said.

The World Health Organization has declared Zika, which has been linked to thousands of suspected cases of birth defects in Brazil, an international public health emergency.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added more countries and territories to a growing list of places where travelers risk being infected with Zika.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)