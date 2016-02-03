A pick-up truck from the Department of Health of the municipality of Chacao drives as it fumigates the neighborhood during a fumigation campaign to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Caracas, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the seafront in Panama City February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Members of a fumigation brigade fill the tanks of their equipment with insecticide in Havana February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the seafront in Panama City February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at a local park on the seafront in Panama City February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man covers his mouth and nose with a handkerchief as he walks through insectiside smoke during a fumigation campaign to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Caracas, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello -

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in Panama City February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A health technician works on blood samples from patients bitten by mosquitoes at the National Institute of Health in Lima, Peru, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A health technician analyzes blood samples from patients bitten by mosquitoes at the National Institute of Health in Lima, Peru, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in Panama City February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Head of the Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health at the World Health Organization(WHO) Dr Anthony Costello attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

An employee examines a tube with the label 'Zika virus' at Genekam Biotechnology AG in Duisburg, Germany, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, stands outside her home as she talks to a reporter in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An employee shows a test kit for the Zika virus at Genekam Biotechnology AG in Duisburg, Germany, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A health agent conducts an inspection for the Aedes aegypti mosquito inside a house at Vila Canoas slum, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A health agent conducts an inspection for the Aedes aegypti mosquito inside a house at Vila Canoas slum, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Chile's Health Minister Carmen Castillo (C) talks to the media during an information campaign on Zika virus by the Chilean Health Ministry at the departures area of Santiago's international airport, Chile, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People read zika virus flyers from an information campaign by the Chilean Health Ministry at the departures area of Santiago's international airport, Chile January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A health agent conducts an inspection for the Aedes aegypti mosquito inside a house at Vila Canoas slum, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A volunteer of the health brigade checks in a nearby river for fishes to collect at San Diego village in La Libertad, El Salvador February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Undersecretary of Chile's Health Minister, Pedro Crocco, holds a flayers that reads 'Zika virus recommendations' during an information campaign by the Health Ministry at the departures area of Santiago's international airport, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Health promoter Marielos Sosa deposits fishes in a water tank at a local school for a mosquito control project at San Diego village in La Libertad, El Salvador February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman walks near garbage as health workers fumigate in La Carpio slum to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in San Jose, Costa Rica February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate -

A boy collects water while health workers fumigate to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in La Carpio slum in San Jose, Costa Rica February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A child covers her nose as a health worker fumigates in La Carpio slum to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in San Jose, Costa Rica February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate -

An employee examines a tube with the label 'Zika virus' at Genekam Biotechnology AG in Duisburg, Germany, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tubes with the label 'Zika virus' are seen at Genekam Biotechnology AG in Duisburg, Germany, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

AUSTIN, Texas The first known case of Zika virus transmission in the United States was reported in Texas on Tuesday by local health officials, who said it likely was contracted through sex and not a mosquito bite, a day after the World Health Organization declared an international public health emergency.

The virus, linked to severe birth defects in thousands of babies in Brazil, is spreading rapidly in the Americas, and WHO officials on Tuesday expressed concern that it could hit Africa and Asia as well. Zika had been thought to be spread by the bite of mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, so sexual contact as a mode of transmission would be a potentially alarming development.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was the first U.S. Zika case in someone who had not traveled abroad in the current outbreak, said CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden on Twitter.

However, the CDC has not investigated how the virus was transmitted.

After this case, the CDC advised men to consider using condoms after traveling to areas with the Zika virus. Pregnant women should avoid contact with semen from men exposed to the virus.

The Dallas County Department of health said on Twitter that the person was infected through sexual contact with someone who had traveled to Venezuela. The person infected did not travel to the South American country, county health officials said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services was slightly more cautious in its assessment, saying in a statement, "Case details are being evaluated, but the possibility of sexual transmission from an infected person to a non-infected person is likely in this case."

County authorities said there were no reports of the virus being transmitted by mosquitoes in the Texas county.

Previously, international health officials had noted one U.S. case of possible person-to-person sexual transmission. But the Pan American Health Organization said more evidence was needed to confirm sexual contact as a means of Zika transmission. The medical literature also has one case in which the virus was detected in semen.

The virus has been reported in more than 30 countries and linked to microcephaly, in which babies have abnormally small heads and improperly developed brains.

The American Red Cross on Tuesday asked blood donors who have traveled to Zika virus outbreak areas such as Mexico, the Caribbean, or Central or South America to wait at least 28 days before donating. However, the risk of transmitting the virus through blood donations remained "extremely" low in the continental United States, the disaster relief agency said.

The Dow Jones transportation average ended 2.9 percent lower following news of the first U.S. transmission of the Zika virus.

MONITORING NEEDED

The WHO has said the virus could infect 4 million people in the Americas. It said on Tuesday it launched a global response unit to fight the mosquito-borne virus.

"Most important, we need to set up surveillance sites in low- and middle-income countries so that we can detect any change in the reporting patterns of microcephaly at an early stage," Dr. Anthony Costello said in Geneva. Costello is WHO's director for maternal, child and adolescent health.

Twenty to 30 sites could be established worldwide, mainly in poor countries without robust healthcare systems, Costello said.

Brazil is the country hardest hit by Zika. In an address to a joint session of Brazil's Congress, President Dilma Rousseff said her government will spare no resources in mobilizing to combat the mosquito that transmits the virus. With no vaccine or treatment for Zika, efforts to curb its spread have focused on eradicating mosquito breeding sites.

Brazil, which has more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly that may be linked to Zika, is scheduled to host the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August.

Rousseff also said Brazil and the United States will enter a partnership to develop a Zika vaccine as soon as possible to stem the spread of the virus.

VACCINE EFFORTS

French drugmaker Sanofi SA on Tuesday announced that it has launched a project to develop a vaccine against the virus, the most decisive commitment yet by a major vaccine maker. The company said its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division would use its expertise in developing vaccines for similar viruses such as yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis and dengue.

Other companies also joined the race on Tuesday to develop a vaccine. The University of South Australia said it was working on a Zika vaccine with Australian biotech Sementis Ltd.

U.S. drug developer NewLink Genetics Corp said it has started a project to develop Zika treatment options.

Experts have said a Zika vaccine for widespread use is months if not years away.

Costello said the Aedes mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus "are present ... through Africa, parts of southern Europe and many parts of Asia, particularly South Asia." Africa and Asia have the world's highest birth rates.

WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said on Monday it was "strongly suspected but not yet scientifically proven" that Zika causes microcephaly.

The first Irish cases of Zika virus have been detected in two people with a history of traveling to a country affected by the mosquito-borne infection, the Health Service Executive of Ireland said.

Chilean health officials said they have confirmed three cases in Chile of people infected with the Zika virus, all of whom were infected while traveling elsewhere in Latin America.

An Australian state health service said two Australians were diagnosed with the virus after returning from the Caribbean, confirming the first cases of the virus in the country this year.

(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Ben Hirschler in London, Anthony Boadle in Brasilia, Jane Wardell in Sydney, Amy Sawitta Lefevre in Bangkok, Pedro Fonseca in Rio, Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago, Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Writing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Toni Reinhold, Jonathan Oatis, Andrew Hay and Bernard Orr)