MEXICO CITY Mexico has confirmed the first case of microcephaly linked to the Zika virus, the health ministry said on Friday.

The affected child, a girl, was born prematurely on Nov. 5, 2016, and died at the moment of birth, the ministry said in a statement. Between November 2015 and this January, 7,634 cases of Zika infection have been confirmed, the ministry added.

