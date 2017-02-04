Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
MEXICO CITY Mexico has confirmed the first case of microcephaly linked to the Zika virus, the health ministry said on Friday.
The affected child, a girl, was born prematurely on Nov. 5, 2016, and died at the moment of birth, the ministry said in a statement. Between November 2015 and this January, 7,634 cases of Zika infection have been confirmed, the ministry added.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.