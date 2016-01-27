A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith/Handout via Reuters

Four people who had returned from travel abroad have tested positive in New York state with infections with the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, local health officials said on Wednesday.

Two tested positive in New York City, city health officials said. Neither had severe complications, they said.

A person who resides in Nassau County had traveled to a country with documented transmission of the virus and developed symptoms in August, had a mild illness, was not hospitalized and has completely recovered, a county health department spokeswoman said.

An Orange County resident who had traveled to South America tested positive, the county health commissioner's office said. The office did not provide information on the person's condition.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Will Dunham)