WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama expressed optimism on Thursday about the possibilities for a vaccine against Zika, a virus he said turned out to be not especially complicated.

"We just had a meeting about Zika, where we actually think there's a promising pathway for diagnostics and vaccines on this," Obama said during a panel discussion about precision medicine. "It’s not a real complicated virus, apparently."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)