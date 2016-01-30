West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff about the spread of the Zika virus in the Western Hemisphere, the White House said.
"The leaders agreed on the importance of collaborative efforts to deepen our knowledge, advance research, and accelerate work to develop better vaccines and other technologies to control the virus," the White House said in a statement.
Rousseff also confirmed that she would attend Nuclear Security Summit to be held in Washington from March 31 to April 1, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's three-year process of legalizing recreational cannabis consumption reached its final stage on Thursday, when the government said it would authorize pharmacies to begin selling the substance as of July.