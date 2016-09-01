Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
BEIJING China's quarantine authorities said on Thursday they have been increasing health screenings of travelers arriving from Singapore amid an outbreak of Zika in the country.
China is also increasing inspections of shipments arriving from Singapore, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.