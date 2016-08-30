Airplane passengers walks through feverscan camera system used to detect human temperature shortly after arriving from Singapore at the Soekarno-Hatta airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Passengers arriving from Singapore walk near a banner about Zika virus at the Soekarno-Hatta airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 30, 2016. The banner reads, 'Beware of mosquitoes that spread Zika virus.' REUTERS/Beawiharta

A worker sprays insecticide along the common areas of a public housing estate at an area where locally transmitted Zika cases were discovered in Singapore August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore confirmed 26 more cases of locally-transmitted Zika infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 82, local media reported, citing the health ministry and National Environment Agency.

Of these, five cases were detected in parts of Singapore outside the Aljunied area where all the previous cases were found, media reported.

The Zika virus was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. It poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)