Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
SINGAPORE The Singapore government said on Thursday it had discovered 31 more cases of locally transmitted Zika virus, including a second pregnant woman, taking the total number of cases to 151.
Of the 31, three cases were not linked to any of the previously existing clusters, a joint statement from the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency said.
Singapore is the only Asian country with active transmission of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which poses a particular risk to pregnant women.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.