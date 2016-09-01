Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
SINGAPORE Singapore's ministry of health said of the 115 people who tested positive for Zika virus, 57 were foreigners who live and work in the city-state, Channel NewsAsia reported.
It said most had displayed mild symptoms and had recovered. Most of the foreigners infected were from China, followed by India and Bangladesh, it said.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.