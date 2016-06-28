Roche wants to expand diabetes business, not sell it
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
WASHINGTON Funding to battle the Zika virus failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Democrats blocked a Republican proposal that they said would short-change the challenge posed by the mosquito-borne virus as well as other health priorities.
The proposal to provide $1.1 billion in funding, which has already passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, got 52 votes, well short of the 60 votes needed in the Senate to clear a procedural hurdle. It was unclear when Congress would revisit the issue.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Frances Kerry)
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
SAN FRANCISCO The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
JOHANNESBURG At least 94 psychiatric patients died of negligence in South Africa last year after they were moved from a licensed home to unregistered facilities, the health ombudsman said on Wednesday, sparking public outrage.