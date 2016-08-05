Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Thursday called on Congress to approve additional funding to combat the spread of the Zika virus in the United States, saying that money to fight the outbreak is rapidly running out.
"Congress needs to do its job," Obama said at a press conference after a meeting with officials at the Pentagon. "Fighting Zika costs money."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.