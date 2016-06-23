Amgen cholesterol drug succeeds in cutting serious heart problems: study

Amgen Inc said its potent cholesterol fighter Repatha significantly reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and death in patients with heart disease, according to initial results of a large, eagerly-anticipated trial released on Thursday. The data should pave the way for greater acceptance by health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, who have been rejecting about 75 percent of prescriptions written for the expensive medicine despite multiple appeals by physicians.