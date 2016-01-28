WASHINGTON Most U.S. efforts to fight the Zika virus would be focused on sharing information about the risks with the public, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

"I would anticipate in the days ahead that you'll see more of a conspicuous, concerted effort on the part of the U.S. government to communicate with the American people about the risks of this virus and the steps that they can take to protect themselves," Earnest said in a White House news briefing.

President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for the rapid development of tests, vaccines and treatments to fight the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, which has been linked to birth defects and could spread to the United States in warmer months.

