Roche wants to expand diabetes business, not sell it
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
WASHINGTON White House spokesman Josh Earnest, on Tuesday, chided Republicans for failing to push forward with the president's request for funding to combat the Zika virus and address an urgent public health crisis.
"They need that money right now," Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to U.S. agencies that he said are on the frontlines of battling the virus, especially in the U.S. South. Senate Democrats earlier on Tuesday blocked a Republican funding proposal that they said was inadequate.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mohammad Zargham; writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse)
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
SAN FRANCISCO The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
JOHANNESBURG At least 94 psychiatric patients died of negligence in South Africa last year after they were moved from a licensed home to unregistered facilities, the health ombudsman said on Wednesday, sparking public outrage.