A slide on the Zika cases distribution around the world is pictured during an information session for Members States at the World Health Organization Executive Board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The World Health Organization (WHO) has called an emergency meeting on Zika virus on Monday partly to ensure that national authorities do not impose inappropriate travel or trade restrictions, a senior WHO official said on Thursday.

WHO chief Margaret Chan said earlier that the agency would convene the emergency committee on the international response to the Zika virus outbreak that is suspected of a link to birth defects in Brazil

"This is an important consideration of the director-general in calling (the meeting) is to ensure that there are no inappropriate measures taken by member states in terms of travel or trade. That is a major consideration of the director-general," WHO assistant director Bruce Aylward told reporters.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)