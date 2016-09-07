Alternative medicine might help treat premature ejaculation
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
GENEVA The World Health Organization updated its assessment of the Zika virus on Wednesday as a cause of congenital brain abnormalities in babies and Guillain-Barre syndrome, after considering months of research into the mosquito-borne disease.
"The most likely explanation of available evidence from outbreaks of Zika virus infection and clusters of microcephaly is that Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of congenital brain abnormalities including microcephaly," the WHO said.
It was also most likely that Zika was a trigger of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), it added.
The WHO's previous statement in March, based on a rapid assessment of evidence, said: "Based on observational, cohort and case-control studies there is strong scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of GBS, microcephaly and other neurological disorders."
(Reporting by Tom Miles)
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
Elderly patients who get treated for illnesses or injuries in the emergency department (ED) are at risk of increased disability for up to six months afterward, a recent study suggests.
Fathers are conspicuously absent from studies that test the best ways to prevent and treat obesity in children, according to an analysis of research done in the past decade.