April 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday agreed to allow genetic testing company 23andMe to
market tests directly to consumers for their predisposition to
10 diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Celiac
disease.
The FDA said the tests are intended to provide genetic risk
information but cannot determine a person's overall risk of
developing a disease or condition.
"In addition to the presence of certain genetic variants,
there are many factors that contribute to the development of a
health condition, including environmental and lifestyle
factors," the agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Dan
Grebler)