Feb 20 The U.S. government on Friday announced
proposed payments to health insurers for 2016 Medicare Advantage
plans that it said were fairly stable compared with 2015.
The proposal, released in a document by a division of the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sets out the
parameters for reimbursement by the government for Medicare
Advantage.
More than 16 million elderly or disabled people are enrolled
in these plans with insurers including UnitedHealth Group Inc
, Humana Inc and Aetna Inc.
On a call with reporters, Sean Cavanaugh, Deputy
Administrator and Director of the Center for Medicare and
Medicaid Services division of HHS, said that the net effect of
policies in the document would decrease payments to insurers by
0.9 percent in 2016.
But when coupled with coding changes, he said, insurers
should expect an increase in revenue of 1.1 percent.
