Venezuelan girl's diphtheria death highlights country's health crisis
PARIAGUAN, Venezuela Eliannys Vivas, 9, started to get a sore throat on a Friday last month in this languid Venezuelan town where papaya trees shade poor cinder-block homes.
Healthcare and the national deficit tied as the second-most important issue after job creation in the 2012 U.S. presidential election, a new survey said.
Forty-two percent of the 1,000 adults nationwide surveyed by PwC's Health Research Institute said they would prefer lower healthcare costs over an economic rebound.
Nearly half said they made the decision to not seek healthcare or pay for medication at least once in the past year because of how much that care cost.
In the fall of 2011, PwC's Health Research Institute commissioned an online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, representing a cross-section of the population in terms of insurance status, age, gender, income and geography. It asked about a variety of healthcare topics.
The survey found that 61 percent said they agree or strongly agree that pharmaceutical and biomedical research is an important engine for economic growth for the United States.
Three quarters said they think companies' clinical trials should be conducted in the United States to support jobs and revenue, even if it meant longer approval time and higher priced drugs. About three-quarters said they would not trust or not be sure if they could trust the results of clinical trials conducted outside the United States.
A little more than half of respondents who are familiar with health insurance exchanges said they believe it will be easier to find and purchase a competitive health plan when the exchange markets open to consumers in 2014.
LA PAZ Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
ZURICH A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.