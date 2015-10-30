Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in the third quarter, seeking documents related primarily to its "good laboratory practices" in a bioanalytical lab.

Good laboratory practices are rules that govern non-clinical safety studies, ensuring quality, integrity and reliability of data.

Shares of the cystic fibrosis drugmaker, which said it was in the process of responding to the subpoena, fell about 2 percent after-hours.

Separately, drugmaker Mylan NV and drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said in their quarterly filings that they had also received subpoenas from federal agencies.

CVS said the Drug Enforcement Administration in September sought documents related to controlled substance policies, procedures, and practices at eight pharmacy locations since May 2012.

Mylan said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was seeking documents with regard to certain "related party matters".

CVS and Mylan's shares were little changed after the bell.

