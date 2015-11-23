Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
HONG KONG Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and TPG Capital Management [TPG.UL] are selling their entire remaining stake in Australian healthcare operator Healthscope Ltd (HSO.AX) in a deal worth about $612 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a source close to the deal.
Carlyle and TPG are offering 308.2 million shares at a fixed price of A$2.77 each, putting the total deal at about A$853.7 million ($612 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The stake accounts for 17.8 percent of Healthscope's shares.
TPG and Carlyle declined to comment on the stake sale.
Goldman Sachs is advising on the deal, IFR added.
($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.