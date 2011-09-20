Concerns that President Obama's deficit reduction plan could reduce HealthSouth Corp's (HLS.N) earnings by a fifth over the next two years sent the rehabilitation hospital operator's shares down as much as 22 percent on Tuesday morning.

The plan could result in a 20 percent, or $100 million, cut to the company's 2013 operating profit, Capital Group LLC analyst Sheryl Skolnick wrote in a note.

Skolnick on Tuesday "remorsefully" downgraded the company's stock to "fair value" from "buy."

Whether the deficit cuts are implemented this year or not, HealthSouth will have to curtail expansion plans, which would limit its 2013 earnings growth too, the analyst wrote, and removed her $31.50 price target on the company's stock.

"The political risks over the next two months promise to be intense and should the (rehabilitation) proposals be enacted, it could have severe negative impact on HealthSouth's 2012 fourth-quarter earnings," Skolnick added.

President Obama's debt plan, announced on Monday, seeks to cut $73 billion from the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor that is administered by the states.

On Monday, U.S. hospital and drug industries lashed out at provisions of President Obama's deficit reduction plan that would saddle them with more than $200 billion in federal healthcare spending cuts.

Shares of HealthSouth were trading down 14 percent at $15.39 on Tuesday morning, after touching a low of $14.07 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)