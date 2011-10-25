Shares of Healthways Inc HWAY.O lost more than 40 percent of their value on Tuesday after the healthcare management provider's largest customer Cigna Corp (CI.N) said it intended to begin a wind-down of its current contract in 2012.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Thomas Carroll said the non-renewal of the longstanding disease management contract will drag Healthways revenue and earnings for at least two years.

On Monday, Healthways said it expected a $60-$65 million fall in revenue from Cigna in 2012.

For 2010, Cigna accounted for about 19 percent of Healthway's total revenue of $720.3 million.

For 2011, the Cigna contract is expected to bring in revenue of $110-$115 million for Healthways.

"The Cigna contract loss, while impacting revenues only by 15 percent, impacts earnings by as much as 60 percent, which will be hard to replace with new contracts," Piper Jaffray & Co analyst Sean Wieland said in a note.

Healthways said it expected the impact on its revenue to likely reduce the company's earnings for 2012 by 30-40 cents per share.

In a research note on Tuesday, Barclays Capital analyst Joshua Raskin said he saw little chance of earnings-per-share growth in the next few years for the company.

The analyst said the company had faced many challenges that included a weak economy, margin compression, customer lapses, and a slow reduction on the top line.

"While the recent past has been difficult for Healthways, we believe that the future could be much tougher," Raskin said.

Barclays cut its rating on shares of Healthways to "underweight" from "equal weight," and price target to $5 from $19.

BB&T Capital Markets lowered its rating on the Healthways stock to "underweight" from "hold."

Shares of the Franklin, Tennessee-based company were down 44 percent at $6.30 in late-morning trade on Nasdaq. They had touched a near three-year low of $6.22 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)