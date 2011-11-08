NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Heart patients are more likely to get costly follow-up tests sooner than guidelines recommend if their doctors own testing equipment or get paid for interpreting tests results, according to a new study.

In recent years, more and more of the procedures, called stress imaging tests, are being done in doctors' offices, instead of hospitals, as groups of doctors purchase the equipment to do testing on-site, researchers said.

That's convenient for patients who need the extra testing. But there's worry that it could be driving up health care costs if doctors are more likely to refer patients for tests when they're the ones getting reimbursed.

Stress imaging tests, which cost around $1,000, measure blood flow to the heart and how well the heart muscle is working at rest and during exercise. The American College of Cardiology Foundation recommends that patients get the tests two years after having a stent inserted, and five years after bypass surgery -- or sooner if they start getting chest pain or have trouble breathing.

"Testing does provide us some important information, particularly in patients that have symptoms or a change in clinical status," said Dr. Bimal Shah, from the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, who worked on the study.

But there's a lot of variation in when patients are tested if they don't have worrisome symptoms, he told Reuters Health, adding that reimbursement factors may play a role in the decision.

Shah and his colleagues used national data from almost 18,000 patients age 18 to 64 who had recently had a procedure to open up clogged arteries around the heart. All patients came in for a follow-up appointment at least a few months later.

Based on health insurance billing codes, the researchers determined which doctors performed -- and got reimbursed for -- stress testing in their own offices, and which were paid for interpreting test results.

Most cardiologists in the study billed the insurance company for at least one type of stress testing, while primary care doctors generally didn't get paid for testing or interpreting tests.

About 12 percent of all patients underwent stress testing after their appointment. When the researchers took into account patients' age, symptoms and other heart risk factors, they were more than twice as likely to get a stress test if their doctor was reimbursed for the testing.

Patients were also at least 60 percent more likely to have a stress test if their doctor was reimbursed for interpreting test results (but not doing the actual testing), compared with those whose doctors weren't paid for either.

One in ten patients who didn't have any heart symptoms at their visit still had the tests, the researchers reported Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"Increased usage doesn't necessary mean that it's over-usage," said Danny Hughes, who studies technology and economic incentives at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

However, in the case of most types of diagnostic imaging, "there seem to be very few benefits associated with excessive use," Hughes, who didn't participate in the new research, told Reuters Health.

When they're done too often, Shah said, stress tests add unnecessary costs to the healthcare system. The costs of the tests vary widely and aren't reported publicly, he said, but generally run for around $1,000.

They also expose patients to low levels of radiation, and come with a chance of false-positive results -- which mean more unnecessary procedures and side effect risks, he added.

Shah pointed out that the study period started in 2004, before guidelines explicitly recommended holding off on stress testing for a least two years in symptom-free patients. Since then, he added, Medicare has also cut reimbursement rates for stress testing, so the findings will have to be backed up with more recent data in a wider range of patients.

Studies have "shown over and over again that physicians who own their own equipment utilize the high-end imaging at a much higher rate," said Dr. Vijay Rao, head of radiology at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, who wasn't involved in the new study.

Rao told Reuters Health that another strategy for limiting inappropriate testing is being led by insurance companies, some of which now require pre-authorization for imaging tests to make sure they're only paying for ones that are done according to guidelines.

Still, Shah said, heart patients should know for themselves when stress testing is appropriate -- and when it might be unnecessary.

"If they're not having any recurrent symptoms or they haven't had a change in their health status, routine testing after one of these procedures may not be indicated," he said.

Patients should ask their doctors about the purpose of each test and how it will help guide their treatment decisions, Shah concluded.

Rao agreed. "Patients probably have to question and say, 'Well, is the test necessary?'"

SOURCE: bit.ly/rnslfz Journal of the American Medical Association, online November 8, 2011.