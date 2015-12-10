Payments processor Global Payments Inc (GPN.N) is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc HPY.N, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal to buy Heartland Payment, which had a market value of $2.86 billion as of Wednesday's close, is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX)

Shares of Princeton, New Jersey-based Heartland Payment were up 13 percent at $88.05 after hitting a record high of $94.96 in early trading on Thursday.

Global Payments shares were up 3.3 percent at $71.95.

Representatives of both companies were not immediately available for comment.

Heartland Payment reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company also forecast full-year revenue of $810-$815 million, above analysts' average estimate.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)