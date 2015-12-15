Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Payments processor Global Payments Inc (GPN.N) will buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc HPY.N in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal.
Global Payments' offer of $100 per Heartland Payment share represents a 17.5 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.